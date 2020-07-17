Reopening of George Airport for business travel welcomed

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier has welcomed the reopening for business travel of the George Airport which gives access to the Garden Route district and provides jobs in the province.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said the airport, like others around the country grounded since late March under a lockdown aimed at slowing down Covid-19 infections, would reopen for business travellers and cargo as restrictions are gradually eased.

Maynier said his department had been working hard with the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA), the George Airport management, George municipality and the provincial health department to ensure that the airport met the required criteria for reopening.

He said the health department and ACSA would partner to ensure Covid-19 screening was conducted at the airport until the need no longer existed.

Since the country entered into alert level 3 of the Covid-19 restrictions on July 1, having started at level 5 in March, the airport's management has implemented health and safety measures to make it ready for business, including the installation of plexiglass at check-in counters and material for the regular disinfection of equipment such as baggage trolleys.