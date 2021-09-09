Rescue efforts under way as beachgoer is swept away

CAPE TOWN – Rescue efforts are under way for a Gauteng man who had been swept away by a rip current along Camps Bay beach on Thursday afternoon. Spokesperson for the The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Craig Lambinon said a police diving unit would continue to search for the missing 22-year-old man.

He said crews from the NSRI Bakoven and the City of Cape Town’s Water Rescue Network were activated at 1pm following reports of a drowning in between Camps Bay and Glen beach. “A local unidentified surfer attempted to reach the casualty before he disappeared under the water,” Lambinon said. He said by late afternoon the NSRI Bakoven’s sea rescue craft, Gemini Legend was deployed along with the EMS/AMS rescue helicopter to conduct a sea and air search.

Lambinon said rescue swimmers were deployed into the water where they performed free dive searches for the missing man. “There remains no sign of the missing man. “The police have opened an investigation,” he said.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel André Traut confirmed the disappearance of the unidentified man at sea. Traut said Camps Bay police have opened an investigation into the matter. A witness at the scene said it was nice to see the workmanship of the teams to find the missing man.

"To see all these different enforcement agencies stand together for one goal was amazing. "Their swift response and continuous hope in finding this man makes one feel glad to know this is the response should anything happen to me or my family," the bystander told IOL.