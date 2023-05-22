Reservoir restrictions leave Constantia and Tokai residents with little to no water

The City of Cape Town is working to resolve the water issues affecting residents living in Constantia and Tokai. In a statement on Monday, councillor Zahid Badroodien, said residents were kindly requested to reduce their water consumption during this period.

“Water tankers will be made available to provide water for domestic consumption in the areas experiencing no water,” Badroodien said. He said the City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has been experiencing difficulties with the water supply network to the Constantia and Tokai areas since Sunday afternoon. “Residents in Constantia and Tokai are currently experiencing low water or no water due to a restriction in the supply to the reservoir that supplies these areas.

“The restriction has since been identified and removed, and the water supply boosted to speed up the filling of the reservoir to normalise the water supply to residents. “This is unfortunately a slow process because we need to prevent any pipe bursts in the process which will delay the process even further. It will take a few hours to stabilise the water supply,” Badroodien said. Last week, Bantry Bay, Fresnaye residents were left without water so that teams could work on water supply infrastructure.

Mowbray, Rosebank, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Kenilworth and Wynberg The Water and Sanitation Directorate will be shutting down its Newlands Reservoir for maintenance from May 22 until June 4. Residents in these areas may experience lower than usual water pressure during this period. This work forms part of the Water and Sanitation Directorate’s proactive infrastructure maintenance and upgrade programme which ensures the future continuity of water supply by addressing the issue of unaccounted for water.

Zero-pressure tests, step tests and conditional assessments Mowbray, Salt River and Woodstock Zero-pressure tests will this week be conducted on the main water supply to Mowbray, Salt River and Woodstock on Tuesday (9pm-4am), Wednesday (9pm-4am) and Thursday (9pm-4am).

This work will result in the intermittent disruption of the water supply or no water to these areas. Picture: City of Cape Town