Residents beautify Leonsdale council flats

Cape Town - A multi-million rand project to beautify the Council blocks in Leonsdale has finally been completed thanks to a partnership between the City of Cape Town and residents. The painting project, which was aimed at providing work for unemployed parents while tackling the towering eyesores in the Elsies River community, was brought to a grinding halt in March due to the nationwide lockdown. Just a day after eager workers completed their first day on the job, they were sent home. But after the lifting of some restrictions on Level 4 lockdown, the parents got back to work. Ward councillor Franchesca Walker says despite facing danger as rival gangs opened fire on each other, the groups soldiered on and finished in just 10 days.

HAPPY: Ward Cllr. Franchesca Walker

“They completed in record time and completed 12 blocks of flats,” she says.

“The shooting was terrible and on one day more than 50 gunshots were heard.

“There were even reports of gangsters using machine guns, but what we did was we employed people from the blocks so each team had a leader.

“So when the shooting started, the leader would gather the team and they would seek refuge in the flat of the team leader.”

PROJECT: Work for residents

Walker says proud parents were happy after they were able to secure an income.

“They got paid without any glitches and the next day they could be seen coming from the shops with essentials.

“They were just happy to get something to help their families and it was great to see them coming together despite the shootings.

“This week there will be meetings for further projects to improve the flats which includes repairs to the roofs and stairs.”

