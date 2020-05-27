Residents fear latest shooting could spark gang war in Hanover Park

Fears over retaliation shootings at the transport interchange in Hanover Park have arisen after a well-known gangster was gunned down on Monday. Commuters and drivers were forced to run for their lives as multiple shots rang out at the taxi rank shortly after 4pm as the man known as “Early Bird” was gunned down, allegedly by a rival gang. Residents told the Daily Voice they can breathe a sigh of of relief as the 27-year-old gangster has been known to target women and drivers for their cellphones early in the morning. “Daai klong se naam was Early Bird van die Mongrels [gang]. “Hy het elke oggend vroeg opgestaan om mense wat op pad werk toe is te rob.

“He walked around with a gun or a knife and robbed adult women and taxi drivers,” says the resident who asked not to be named.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms the murder and says the incident is being investigated with no arrests as yet.

A taxi driver, who asked not to be named, says drivers are scared as the rank is considered a “neutral turf” for all gangs.

“We are living in fear that his gang will come back and retaliate.

“He was a robber and used to steal cellphones and other stuff from our vans but what happens when the Mongrels come back?

“All the drivers and passengers are now in danger,” says the driver.

TENSION: Taxi drivers fearing a gang retaliation

Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Ebrahiem Abrahams says they have long called for police visibility at the interchange.

“Our opinion is that if you do the crime, you will pay. I noticed on the chat groups residents said they were happy he is dead but there are concerns.

“In Hanover Park, gang territories are very strict but the taxi rank is a central hub where everyone goes so there are always fears of shootings.

“We are very concerned that there will be a retaliation shooting and fear an innocent person may be injured or die.

“In this case, the Early Bird caught bullets and not worms.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 021 690 1500/16.

