Residents will not be left without power for a week, says City of Cape Town ahead of week-long electrical maintenance

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has announced disruptions to its electricity supply from Monday, November 7 until Sunday, November 13. It said maintenance was being carried out by the City’s electricity department this week.

It emphasised that it did not carry out any electrical maintenance while Stage 3 load shedding or higher was implemented by Eskom. These are the areas affected by the electrical maintenance being conducted by the City of Cape Town. Picture: CoCT It has also stated residents would not be left without electricity. “Please note, some news channels imply this work leaves whole areas without power for a week. This is not true,” it said.

These are the areas affected by the electrical maintenance being conducted by the City of Cape Town. Picture: CoCT The City has advised that, where possible, residents need to switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of the maintenance their areas to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges. "The supply could be restored at any time, therefore residents should remember to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption," it said. Last week, the City of Cape Town urged residents in the south of the City to stock up on water as certain areas would experience a disruption in their water supply ahead of planned leaked repairs.