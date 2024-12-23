Response efforts under way for Masiphumelele fire victims

Authorities are continuing to respond to those impacted by Monday morning’s fire in Masiphumelele in Cape Town. The Disaster Risk Management Centre said that a meeting was held with all stakeholders earlier in the day to address the issues facing those who have been displaced by the fire.

According to the officials, approximately 82 structures have been affected, with around 450 persons becoming displaced. Sonica Lategan, the Disaster Management Spokesperson said that registration of all affected persons is ongoing and this is in collaboration with the City’s Informal Settlements Management Department. She said that only one person sustained injuries in the fire and that the SPCA and TEARS were on site to attend to an injured dog.

“In terms of City infrastructure, six toilets and electrical infrastructure were damaged. Electricity in the surrounding areas has been re-connected, while the fire site has been secured,” she said. Lategan said that the City's Solid Waste Department will start with mop-up operations on Tuesday morning. She explained that the National Human Settlement department will be providing building materials to the affected homeowners, while the Western Cape Department of Social Development has committed to providing psychosocial support to those in need.