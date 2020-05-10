Reverting Western Cape to level 5 will cause a humanitarian crisis, says DA

Cape Town - The African National Congress in the Western Cape’s proposal for the province to revert to coronavirus (Covid-19) level five lockdown shows a total lack of understanding of the purpose of a lockdown and fails to consider the catastrophic and unprecedented humanitarian crisis this would cause, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday. The DA in the Western Cape welcomed Saturday's visit by Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize, DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said in a statement. "His insight and support is appreciated. I’m also happy with his analysis of the Western Cape situation, and the confirmation that the province has capable health professionals to deal with case management. We are also looking forward to President [Cyril] Ramaphosa’s visit on Friday, 15 May. "However, the ANC in the Western Cape’s proposal for the province to revert to level five shows a total lack of understanding of the purpose of a lockdown, does not follow epidiemological evidence, and fails to take into consideration the catastrophic and unprecedented humanitarian crisis this would cause," he said. Madikizela said he had also noted the "partisan" statement issued by Parliament's health portfolio committee chairperson Sbongiseni Dhlomo, "after listening to his comrades, not giving himself time to study the situation in the Western Cape". In his statement, Dhlomo made assumptions about the province before getting all the facts.

"I urge him to follow relevant processes and to engage the province before making unsubstantiated claims," Madikizela said.

It was "blatantly untrue" to think that a return to a hard lockdown would stop Covid-19. Ramaphosa and health experts that advise him had made it crystal clear: the virus could not be stopped. Every single province in the country was going to experience this curve. The virus would spread exponentially everywhere.

It should also be remembered that the rise of positive Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape happened during level five, with clusters of infections emerging around places of work deemed essential under the regulations, such as retail, health, security, and agriculture.

"We are focusing on these clusters, and targeted our screening and testing to identify those who test positive for the virus. The provincial government has also introduced strict guidelines for businesses to re-open. We are working closely with the business sector so that they can help us flatten the curve.

"However, unlike other provinces, we are fully honest and transparent about our figures of positive cases and fatalities. Why doesn’t every province provide the same level of detail and breakdown as the Western Cape does on all metrics?" Madikizela said.

The bottom line was that it made absolutely no sense for the ANC to suggest a return to level five.

The prolonged lockdown had already brought many people around the country to the point of starvation. To return to a hard lockdown would result in a catastrophic and unprecedented humanitarian disaster. It was simply not a solution, nor was it sustainable. The ANC’s rigid approach would result in more human suffering, and inevitable civil disobedience.

"Ironically, the ANC wants law-abiding citizens to be locked up while releasing 19,000 prisoners on parole because 'prisons are full'. It is this kind of irresponsible thinking that proves that the ANC is incapable of grasping reality. The ANC is doing everything that people don’t want, and it begs the question: On whose behalf is the ANC in the Western Cape really acting?" Madikizela said.