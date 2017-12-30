Cape Town - Swazi-born actor Richard E Grant says he was mugged while withdrawing money from an ATM in Cape Town.
The actor took to social media to share his unfortunate run-in with a criminal while on holiday in Cape Town.
Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/k3iI1l3tAE
— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017
He has been sharing snapshots of his vacation with his mother and daughter on the Atlantic Seaboard.
Merry Christmas! Three generations - daughter, dad/son, mum/grandmother pic.twitter.com/hS57KzkzXD
— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 25, 2017
Dad and daughter post surf lunch @ShmiviaGrant pic.twitter.com/682FqxufZC
— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2017
❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JxzcbeMdtM
— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 28, 2017
Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out Life’s bumps! pic.twitter.com/PbTRDfHV4x
— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017
According his latest post, Friday was his last day in the Cape.