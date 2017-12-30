Cape Town - Swazi-born actor Richard E Grant says he was mugged while withdrawing money from an ATM in Cape Town.

The actor took to social media to share his unfortunate run-in with a criminal while on holiday in Cape Town.

Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/k3iI1l3tAE — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017

He has been sharing snapshots of his vacation with his mother and daughter on the Atlantic Seaboard.

Merry Christmas! Three generations - daughter, dad/son, mum/grandmother pic.twitter.com/hS57KzkzXD — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 25, 2017

Dad and daughter post surf lunch @ShmiviaGrant pic.twitter.com/682FqxufZC — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2017

Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out Life’s bumps! pic.twitter.com/PbTRDfHV4x — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017

According his latest post, Friday was his last day in the Cape.

IOL