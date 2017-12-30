Richard E Grant File picture: Fred Thornhill/Reuters

Cape Town  - Swazi-born actor Richard E Grant says he was mugged while withdrawing money from an ATM in Cape Town.

The actor took to social media to share his unfortunate run-in with a criminal while on holiday in Cape Town.

He has been sharing snapshots of his vacation with his mother and daughter on the Atlantic Seaboard.

According his latest post, Friday was his last day in the Cape.

IOL