Rising dam levels give Western Cape a significant boost
Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 60.7%, much higher than the 49.6% at the corresponding time last year.
The dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are a combined 77% (2019: 63.8%).
Anton Bredell, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, says dam levels in the province have received a significant boost thanks to recent storms.
“Only two weeks ago, the Clanwilliam Dam was still well below 40% full. At the moment it is 93% full, having filled up by more than 40% in the past week alone.
"The total average dam level for the province as a whole is good news for a province that has been struggling with major drought challenges for more than six years.”
However, Bredell says some parts of the province continue to be affected by the ongoing drought, having not yet seen the relief required.
“These would be the upper regions of the West Coast and the interior parts of the province, the Karoo. In addition, I want to urge the public to continue to use water responsibly even in areas where dam levels show good recovery.
"The best time to save water is while we have it. We must continue to use water responsibly and sparingly.”
Major dam statistics:
Voëlvlei dam – 71.1% full this week (2019: 69%. Last week: 64.7%)
Bergriver Dam 98% full this week (2019: 92%. Last week: 93%).
Theewaterskloof dam – 72.5% full this week (2019: 53%. Last week: 68.5%)
Clanwilliam Dam 93%. (2019: 47%. Last week: 51%)