Rising dam levels give Western Cape a significant boost

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 60.7%, much higher than the 49.6% at the corresponding time last year.

The dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are a combined 77% (2019: 63.8%).

Anton Bredell, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, says dam levels in the province have received a significant boost thanks to recent storms.

“Only two weeks ago, the Clanwilliam Dam was still well below 40% full. At the moment it is 93% full, having filled up by more than 40% in the past week alone.

"The total average dam level for the province as a whole is good news for a province that has been struggling with major drought challenges for more than six years.”