Rising star Shayaan Hare, 13, needs your help to raise funds to attend Gauteng soccer tournament

Johannesburg - Rising soccer Shayaan Hare, 13, has called on South Africans to lend a helping hand to raise R6 000 so he can participate at the Friendship Cup in Gauteng from October 4-10, 2022. Shayaan, from Athlone in the Western Cape, who plays as a midfielder, has been playing soccer since the age of 5.

He has been selected along with other talented youngsters to represent his school and the Metro Central District team at a forthcoming soccer tournament. Shayaan began his soccer journey at Ambassadors FC, and is currently playing at FN Rangers FC, and he also captains his school soccer team. He hopes that this opportunity will open doors that will help him realise his dreams of becoming a professional player, one day.

Shayaan’s mother, Roshan Hare, said the tournament would provide motivation and exposure for the talented young boys, including his son. Shayaan’s mother, Roshan, has been unemployed for the past three years and has been taking care of her elderly parents who are battling illnesses. The family of seven relies on the single income of Shayaan's dad, who works as a pipe fitter. Off the soccer field, Shayaan is a Grade 7 pupil and deputy head boy at Sunnyside Primary, who loves maths, science and history.

He is also described by his father as a bookworm who spends his time reading, keeping up to date with the foreign exchange. He also enjoys playing video games and Pokemon board games when he is not kicking a ball around in the backyard. “Shayaan has amazing character. He is a humble, hard-working boy with great leadership qualities. He is self-motivated and puts in 150 percent into everything he does. He is an academic achiever, a sports achiever as well as a religious studies achiever,” said Roshan Shayaan is inspired by his close-knit family: his mother, father, four siblings, (two brothers and two sisters), two brother-in-laws, two nephews and his grandparents are all his support system that helps him keep the balance between soccer, school and being a kid.

Shayaan, and his family have started a fundraiser page on Backabuddy and Gogetfunding, where they go to share more details on the amazing opportunity and plead with everyone to help by donating what they can to help them reach their goal of raising R6 000 for the tour. The money raised will be used to cover transport, accommodation and food, and apparel needed for the tour. R1 500 is required by August 15, an additional R2 000 by August 30, and the last R2 500 by September 15.

