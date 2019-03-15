Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Eskom has warned that the risk of "stage 2 rotational load shedding" remains high on Friday. "The risk of stage 2 rotational load shedding remains high for tomorrow as a result of a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units still out of service due to breakdowns. We will provide an update of the power system tomorrow morning," said Eskom in a late bulletin on Thursday.

"Customers should note that some areas may take longer to be restored. If customers experience outages for longer periods than announced, please contact your supplier (Eskom or the Municipality) as this may be a localised power outage.

"Eskom would like to thank customers for using electricity sparingly and industrial customers for their participation in load curtailment today. We will keep customers informed if there are any changes to the system.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to affected customers."

African News Agency/ANA