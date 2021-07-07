Robbed right under cops’ noses: Armed thugs raid shop metres from police station

Cape Town - Brazen crooks robbed a store just metres from Lansdowne Police Station on Monday. According to the shopkeeper, armed thieves stormed Talha Supermarket demanding money and cigarettes.

The 26-year-old man, who asked not to be named, says shortly after 5pm, four robbers came barging into the store and held a gun to his colleague’s head. “It was about 5pm when they came here. We saw four of them and one with a gun and he held the gun against my cousin’s head. “They went through the shop and took R4 000 cash, cigarettes worth R4 000 and his cellphone and they ran out and got into a white car, but I don’t know what model.

“The one took chocolates and put them in his pants.” He says shortly after exiting the store, one thief returned and told the shopkeeper he just wanted a pack of nappies. “So he came in and took a pack of Drypers nappies, the medium pack, and ran out again.”

SAPS’ FC van Wyk confirms the incident and says: “According to reports, the complainant was busy with a client when he noticed the suspects pointing a firearm at him, demanding cash and valuables. “The unknown suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables and are yet to be arrested. “We can confirm that no shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries. A business robbery case was opened for investigation.”

The shopkeeper explains that even while the gate used by cops to enter the station is located next to his store, thieves keep targeting their shop. ON THE DOORSTEP: Lansdowne SAPS. Picture: Monique Duval