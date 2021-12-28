Robben Island Museum launches new tour for visitors

CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum will be launching its new Walking Tour from Friday, December 31. The tour will allow visitors to explore the island’s history and biodiversity and tickets are available from December 28 via the museum’s online booking platform.

In addition to its standard tours by bus around the island, the Robben Island Museum (RIM) intends to highlight more sites with its walking Tour. It said during this tour visitors will be able to visit historic sites - Murray’s Bay Harbour Exhibition, the Visitor Centre Complex, the Land of Banishment for Xhosa Chiefs, the Ou Tronk Exhibitions, the Blue Stone Quarry, the World War II Precinct, the Agricultural Precinct, the Lime Stone Quarry and the Maximum Security Prison. The museum’s marketing and tourism manager, Siphuxolo Mazwi, said due to the global pandemic they had to rethink innovative ways to improve visitor experience.

“Against the backdrop of the economic onslaught of Covid-19 on the global tourism industry, we have had to re-evaluate our offerings and find ways to improve the visitor experience, particularly to attract repeat visitors in the domestic market. “The Walking Tours will offer tourists a new and exciting option, while also offering people who have already experienced standard tours a chance to learn more about RIM's rich heritage,” she said. Mazwi said the tour will be divided into smaller groups and accompanied by an experienced tour guide who will ensure the safety of visitors, provide informative commentary along the way, answer questions and dispel myths.

The Walking Tours will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7.30am until 12pm and 1pm until 5pm. Visitors going on the tour will be expected to arrive 30 minutes before the tour. A complimentary water bottle and cap will be provided.

Mazwi also encouraged visitors to wear comfortable clothing including closed shoes and to bring their own fruit and snacks. Enquiries can be made via email at [email protected] or [email protected] [email protected]