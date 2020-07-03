Robbers escape after CIT heist at Cape Town shopping centre

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are investigating a cash-in-transit heist which occurred on Thursday morning. Just before 10am, police were called to Parow Centre in the northern suburbs after the Fidelity security guards trying to reload the Capitec bank ATM were robbed. “On Thursday, July 2, 2020, at about 9.50am, Parow police responded to a cash-in-transit robbery," said Colonel Brenda Muridili of the South African Police Service. “It is alleged that two security guards were about to deposit money in an ATM in Parow Centre when they were overpowered by two unknown men. The suspects robbed the security guards of an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. “No shots were fired and no injuries were reported,” Muridili said.

She urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police.

A witness at the scene, who requested to remain anonymous, said everything happened fast.

“I parked and just managed to enter the centre when people just ran past me. I then heard shouting that the men who ran had just robbed the Fidelity guards. How does this happen in broad daylight?” he said.

Hours later, the centre was again filled with police after officers responded to a call of a second possible cash-in-transit robbery.

A shoot-out ensued between the police and the suspects, who were in a vehicle close to the Fidelity van.

The driver of the vehicle was shot dead.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has taken over investigating the second incident.

Director of marketing and communications for Ipid, Ndileka Cola, said they were investigating the death as a result of police action.

“It is alleged that the SAPS National Intervention Unit received information that the suspect is going to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle at Parow Centre, Parow.

“When the SAPS members arrived at the shopping center they saw the cash-in-transit vehicle and a suspicious white Toyota Corolla standing nearby the cash van.

“The SAPS members approached the vehicle and the driver of the Toyota drove off, ignoring the police officials’ call to stop. As alleged, shots were fired and the driver of the vehicle was fatally shot,” Cola said.

The investigation into the incident continues.