Robbers target Cape Town healthcare facility twice in one month

Cape Town - Western Cape member of the executive council for community safety Albert Fritz on Tuesday condemned recent attacks on the Retreat Community Health Centre.

In a statement, Fritz said he was appalled that criminals would target healthcare facilities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that this was the second armed robbery at the facility within a month.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday when three armed robbers held security at Retreat at gunpoint and robbed the guard of his personal items. A couple were also robbed as they were waiting on a patient inside the facility.

“It is abhorrent that criminals are targeting the Retreat CHC, while we are battling a Covid-19 pandemic,” Fritz said.

“Our healthcare workers sole focus should be on saving people’s lives. They shouldn’t have to be simultaneously concerned about their own physical safety. I condemn any attacks on our healthcare system. As a department we are taking every step in our power to ensure and safety of these institutions.”