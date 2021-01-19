Robbers target Cape Town healthcare facility twice in one month
Cape Town - Western Cape member of the executive council for community safety Albert Fritz on Tuesday condemned recent attacks on the Retreat Community Health Centre.
In a statement, Fritz said he was appalled that criminals would target healthcare facilities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that this was the second armed robbery at the facility within a month.
The latest incident occurred on Sunday when three armed robbers held security at Retreat at gunpoint and robbed the guard of his personal items. A couple were also robbed as they were waiting on a patient inside the facility.
“It is abhorrent that criminals are targeting the Retreat CHC, while we are battling a Covid-19 pandemic,” Fritz said.
“Our healthcare workers sole focus should be on saving people’s lives. They shouldn’t have to be simultaneously concerned about their own physical safety. I condemn any attacks on our healthcare system. As a department we are taking every step in our power to ensure and safety of these institutions.”
He said safety measures have been implemented at the Retreat facility including bolstering the physical security presence and liaising with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement on regular patrols.
“SAPS’ investigation into the matter is still underway and for that reason I call on anyone with information on these robberies to come forward and report such to SAPS,” Fritz added.
African News Agency (ANA)