Rubber bullets, stun grenades against refugees were unnecessary - Amnesty International









Chaos erupted outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices at Waldorf Arcade. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Human Rights group Amnesty International has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to exercise restraint when dealing with protestors. The call was made following a standoff between police and foreign nationals protesting in the streets of Cape Town on Wednesday. The foreign nationals had been camping outside the UNHCR offices in Cape Town and Pretoria for three weeks, asking to be resettled outside of South Africa, claiming that they did not feel safe. Police were granted an interdict to remove the group earlier this month. Over 100 protestors were arrested and released on warnings. “The use of rubber bullets and stun grenades was unnecessary and clearly exacerbated the situation. In addition, we are concerned that these methods were used while there were children present, and that this may have caused trauma and injury to them. The authorities are the duty bearers and must urgently find alternative, and safer, ways of dealing with crowds," said Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director of Amnesty International South Africa.

Mohamed said it was critical that the South African authorities and the UNHCR work urgently to resolve the situation in Cape Town, as well as in Pretoria, in order to keep people safe and to protect their human rights.

Amnesty International released a report on Tuesday highlighting the challenges faced by refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa.

“The current asylum management process system is failing everyone and standoffs like today's are a direct consequence of this. In persisting with a broken system, the government leaves those trying to claim asylum undocumented and vulnerable to harassment, arrest and detention,” said Mohamed.

“They cannot work, they cannot access education or healthcare. They are living in limbo and they are desperate."

Until these issues were resolved, South Africa would continue to see outbreaks of violence, xenophobia and attacks involving foreign nationals, said Mohamed.

African News Agency (ANA)