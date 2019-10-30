Durban - Human Rights group Amnesty International has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to exercise restraint when dealing with protestors.
The call was made following a standoff between police and foreign nationals protesting in the streets of Cape Town on Wednesday.
The foreign nationals had been camping outside the UNHCR offices in Cape Town and Pretoria for three weeks, asking to be resettled outside of South Africa, claiming that they did not feel safe.
Police were granted an interdict to remove the group earlier this month. Over 100 protestors were arrested and released on warnings.
“The use of rubber bullets and stun grenades was unnecessary and clearly exacerbated the situation. In addition, we are concerned that these methods were used while there were children present, and that this may have caused trauma and injury to them. The authorities are the duty bearers and must urgently find alternative, and safer, ways of dealing with crowds," said Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director of Amnesty International South Africa.