Six suspects, believed to have been running a muti ring, bust for ATM robbery. Picture: Daily Voice

Cape Town - There was shock and outrage on Friday when people were convinced that a muti ring was uncovered in Cape Town.

A voice note doing the rounds on social media claimed that body parts were found at a house in Ruyterwacht.

According to the man on the voice note, a gang had been hijacking and hacking off people’s body parts for muti but were bust by cops.

The voice note said: “They found body parts in that house. The neighbours started smelling something’s off. There was a lot of upmarket cars like Mercs and BMW X5s that’s standing in the yard. So they hijack you, they cut up your body parts, sell it for muti then they sell your car. They found a helluva lot of body parts in that house. It’s six foreigners.” [sic].

However, police have disputed these claims and says the suspects had actually been involved in an ATM robbery earlier.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, says the six suspects could be linked to an ATM robbery in Lwandle, Strand, earlier on Friday.

The suspects, five men and a woman, between 26 and 41 years old, were arrested in Drommedaris Street in Ruyterwacht.

Rwexana says robbers had cut through the metal casing of the ATM and took out the money.

“Alert community members in the Elsies River area working closely with police informed police about a suspicious vehicle they observed in the neighbourhood,” she explains.

“Police followed up on the information and the motor vehicle was stopped and searched. In the process, police confiscated an undisclosed amount of money.

“A preliminary investigation was conducted and it revealed that the suspects had been involved in an ATM cutting incident that occurred in Strand earlier on Friday."

“Six suspects, between 26 and 41 years old, including five men and a woman, were arrested. Once charged, they will appear in court.”

Daily Voice