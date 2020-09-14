Runaway child rape suspect back behind bars over ’stolen car’

Cape Town – A suspected child rapist, who went on the run after being granted bail, is back behind bars after cops caught him in possession of a stolen car. Grassy Park Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says his team was approached for help by detectives from the Wynberg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) on Friday to help trace the Ottery man after he failed to appear in court. The 35-year-old, accused of raping a 14-year-old girl and an adult woman, was arrested months ago but was released on bail. The man’s identity and details of the alleged rape attacks are being withheld as police could not clarify yesterday whether he was related to the victims. Laing explains: “The FCS detectives were looking for him because after being granted bail, he had failed to pitch for his court appearances.”

When the officers got to the house, they found a group of men stripping a Toyota Tazz and made enquiries to see if it was reported stolen. Picture: Supplied

“He was out on two counts of rape and a warrant of arrest was issued for him. So on Friday morning, Grassy Park police went looking for him at his known addresses in the Flats but he was not there.”

Laing says cops received a tip-off that he may be at a house in Frank Road and proceeded to the address, but got more than they bargained for when they arrived.

“When the officers got to the house, they found a group of men stripping a Toyota Tazz and made enquiries to see if it was reported stolen.

“The alleged rapist was on the property and taken into custody, but while the vehicle was found to not be stolen, the officers were suspicious and traced the owner to Manenberg.

“They contacted the female owner and she told them her husband had used the car the night before but she was not aware of any theft.”

Laing says officers took the men to the station and when they arrived, they found the car owner’s husband waiting for them.

“He told us that just after midnight on Friday, he was waiting for someone when two guys approached him and held him at gunpoint and stole the battery of his car. He ran away and went to look for help but when he got back, the car was gone.

“It appears the alleged rapist was one of the gunmen and involved in the robbery.”

The seven suspects, aged between 18 and 50, were arrested for armed robbery and possession of stolen property and will appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court today while the alleged rapist faces additional charges.

Daily Voice