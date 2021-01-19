SA Covid-19 cases now at 1 356 716, another 839 deaths recorded

Cape Town - The number of Covid-19 cases has risen by 9 780 to 1 356 716, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Tuesday. A further 839 Covid-related deaths from were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 38 288. Of the deaths recorded on Tuesday, 263 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 238 from Limpopo, 130 from the Western Cape, 102 from the Eastern Cape, 48 from Gauteng, 25 from North West, 20 from Free State, 11 from Mpumalanga and 2 from the Northern Cape. “The high number reported today is due to data reconciliation as part of the regular auditing process - this includes the analysis of community data taking into account (amongst others) post mortem swabs, backlogged data and unconfirmed outcomes at facilities,” Mkhize said. To date, 1 144 857 people have recovered from the virus, representing a recovery rate of 84 percent.

The number of tests conducted to date is 7 700 019 with 46 648 new tests conducted since the last report.

Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vaccination

Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Vaccination to assist with quick decision-making from all the relevant departments on the smooth roll-out of the vaccination programme.

The IMC, which will be chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza, will meet weekly to receive reports and intervene in unlocking any challenges that may be encountered during the implementation. President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair its inaugural meeting.

The other members of the IMC are: Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize; Finance Minister Tito Mboweni; Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma; Minister in The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jackson Mthembu; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele; Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo; Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande; Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan; Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; Minister of Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel; Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.