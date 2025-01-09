SA Human Rights Commission confirms investigation into 'racist' FlySafair incident

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Western Cape has confirmed that it is looking into complaints of an onboard incident on a FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town on December 26. The incident involves South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) brand manager, Nobuntu 'Nobs' Mkhize, who was allegedly intoxicated and threw a tantrum after the flight crew refused to serve her more alcohol.

Mkhize's tirade, which included her pulling her wig off, was captured on cellphone camera and has since gone viral. A passenger on FlySAFair was allegedly intoxicated on a flight and started a fight after they refused her more alcohol.



Cosatu | Boxing Day | Zimbabwe | Manchester | Zanu | Nabi | Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/4zJSftl19J — Sanna (@LesNew5) December 27, 2024 "While the Commission notes that a criminal complaint has been filled with the South African Police Service, its Western Cape provincial office will, in line with its constitutional mandate to promote equality and prevent unfair discrimination and guided by the Commission's Complaints Handling Procedures, investigate the matter.

"We encourage passengers from the flight to share relevant information with the WCPO to assist in the investigation," the provincial branch said in a statement. It added that it was deeply concerned about the persistence of racial incidents in society, especially as the country recently celebrated 30 years of democracy. Mkhize's actions caused widespread outrage, especially following her racist utterances towards the Coloured community.