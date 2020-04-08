SA lockdown: Cape animal rescue organisation needs your help

Cape Town - The national lockdown, although absolutely necessary in order to flatten the curve and disrupt the spread of Covid-19, has had a dramatic economic impact, particularly on low income communities. Many pet owners living in vulnerable communities are struggling to feed their pets and are in dire need of assistance. And this is where Tears Animal Rescue is stepping in to help drive donations and deliver distribution. It has launched an urgent Covid-19 Pet Food Appeal to Cape Town-based manufacturers to donate their surplus edible pet food, and Tears will then use its network to get the food to where it is needed most.

Tears is registered as an essential service during lockdown, and with its established infrastructure and operational footprint in low income communities on the Southern Peninsula of the Western Cape, it is able to collect and redistribute all pet food donations it receives to address the most critical needs in the communities it serves. Any surplus will be shared with other animal welfare organisations across Cape Town.

“We will be contacting our suppliers and partners directly with a request for assistance,” says Mandy Store, Tears operations manager. “All pet food donations received will be distributed to community leaders for redistribution in impoverished communities.

“We’ll work closely with other animal welfare organisations across Cape Town to make sure we’re able to co-ordinate a collective response to the increasing demand for assistance across the province.

To donate please click here.

Rescues and emergency help continue during lockdown

At the beginning of March, Tears issued a statement to emphasise the fact that animals have no direct connection with the spreading of the Covid-19 virus. Despite this, an increasing number of people have started to dump their pets after the release of fake news and misinformation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. This, coupled with the fact that economic downturns always result in increased rates of pet neglect, starvation and abandonment, means that the organisation will remain on high-alert over the lockdown period to support animals in need. In 2018, more than 500 cats and dogs were surrendered or picked up as strays by Tears, and last year this number increased to 683.

While Tears Animal Rescue will remain closed to the public for the duration of the lockdown, it will continue to ambulance sick and injured companion animals, as well as rescue stray and abandoned pets within its operational footprint.

In the case of emergencies only, call or SMS 071 864 4849.