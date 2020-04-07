SA lockdown: Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation offers online psychological support

Cape Town - To honour the birth month of murdered student Uyinene Mrwetyana, the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) has established an online psychological support service that runs daily from 9am to 4pm, for the remainder of April. “We aim to continue raising awareness about Gender Based Violence (GBV) even during the lockdown period, as some people are more vulnerable now, stuck in their homes with perpetrators of GBV. We will be focusing on the Foundation’s three key pillars, namely prevention, support and leadership development”, the foundation said in a statement on Tuesday. “As we celebrate Uyinene’s birth month, we wish to continue in our vision: a society free of gender based violence”. Mrwetyana was raped and bludgeoned to death in August 2019 by Post Office employee Luyanda Botha, who hid her body at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town, before disposing of it in a shallow grave in Khayelitsha. He torched the body. Botha was handed three life sentences for his crimes.

The foundation said that in compliance with the country's Covid-19 lockdown regulations, it had to halt all public events and campaigns planned for the month of April and instead make use of online services.

The foundation has also rolled out an online awareness and prevention campaign for the month of April, which is aimed at uplifting and supporting communities.

"We will be increasing our telecommunication and online communication efforts by sending out messages and words of support every week for the duration of April.

"In addition to this, we also plan on distributing safety information, including safe houses, information on GBV prevention and support organisations in each province,” said the foundation.

It called on citizens to support the foundation and GBV awareness by sharing its messages on social media and other platforms.

African News Agency (ANA)

