SA records 2 824 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday

Cape Town - More than 2 800 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded across South Africa on Tuesday, data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reveals. “Today the institute reports 2 824 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 628 014,” the NICD said.

Covid-19 testing in the last 24 hours more than doubled compared to Monday, highlighting the common trend in testing behaviour in the country. 34 620 tests were conducted in total across both private and public sectors, representing a positivity rate of 8.2% when the number of Tuesday’s new cases are taken into account. Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape contributed the majority of new cases to South Africa’s total, in that order.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 268 deaths, and of these, 20 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute adds. In the past 24 hours, hospital admissions increased by 101. But Tuesday’s total number of current admissions decreased compared to Monday. The total number of currently admitted patients in hospitals per day: