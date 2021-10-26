SA records 331 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

CAPE TOWN: South Africa recorded 331 new Covid-19 cases and 53 deaths on Tuesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said. “Today the institute reports 331 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 920 109. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 53 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 987 to date. “A total of 18 407 943 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said. It said the majority of cases, for Tuesday, were reported in Gauteng, with 23% of cases, followed by the Free State at 16% - while the Western Cape accounted for 15% of cases. Eastern Cape and Mpumalanaga accounted for 10% each of new cases, the North West and the Northern Cape accounted for 6% of new cases respectively, while Limpopo accounted for 2% of new cases.

The NICD said the total number of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (331) was more than double the figure recorded on Monday (146). In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported that there had been 45 new hospital admissions. According to the Health Department’s vaccine dashboard, as of 5pm on Tuesday, a total of 196 080 vaccines had been administered.