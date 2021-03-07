SA records 862 more Covid-19 cases, 31 more deaths

Johannesburg - South Africa on Sunday recorded 862 new Covid-19-related cases with the cumulative number of cases rising to 1 521 068, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. The number of fatalities now stands at 50 678 after 31 more Covid-19 deaths were reported. The breakdown of deaths per province is as follows: Free State: 2 Western Cape: 11

Gauteng: 12

Northern Cape: 0

Limpopo: 0

KwaZulu-Natal: 2

Eastern Cape: 0

Mpumalanga: 4

North West: 0

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 255 492 with 18 989 new tests recorded since the last report .

Recoveries now stand at 1 440 874, representing a recovery rate of 94.7%, Mkhize said.

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 101 841 as of 6.30pm on 7 March 2021, Mkhize said.

Friday marked one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in South Africa.

The country is currently on coronavirus lockdown alert level 1.

At least 2 588 597 people have died of coronavirus since the outbreak began in December 2019, an AFP tally from official sources showed.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 524 362 deaths, followed by Brazil (264 325), Mexico (190 357), India (157 756) and Britain (124 419).

IOL