SA records 862 more Covid-19 cases, 31 more deaths
Johannesburg - South Africa on Sunday recorded 862 new Covid-19-related cases with the cumulative number of cases rising to 1 521 068, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
The number of fatalities now stands at 50 678 after 31 more Covid-19 deaths were reported.
The breakdown of deaths per province is as follows:
Free State: 2
Western Cape: 11
Gauteng: 12
Northern Cape: 0
Limpopo: 0
KwaZulu-Natal: 2
Eastern Cape: 0
Mpumalanga: 4
North West: 0
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 255 492 with 18 989 new tests recorded since the last report .
Recoveries now stand at 1 440 874, representing a recovery rate of 94.7%, Mkhize said.
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 101 841 as of 6.30pm on 7 March 2021, Mkhize said.
Friday marked one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in South Africa.
The country is currently on coronavirus lockdown alert level 1.
At least 2 588 597 people have died of coronavirus since the outbreak began in December 2019, an AFP tally from official sources showed.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 524 362 deaths, followed by Brazil (264 325), Mexico (190 357), India (157 756) and Britain (124 419).
IOL