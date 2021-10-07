SA records 989 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Cape Town – South Africa reported 989 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today the institute reports 989 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 909 757. This increase represents a 2.9% positivity rate,” the NICD said.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 123 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 104 to date. A total of 17 898 602 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.” It said the majority of cases, for Thursday, were reported in KwaZulu-Natal with 20% of cases followed by the Western Cape at 19%, while Gauteng accounted for 16% and the Eastern Cape for 13%. The Free State accounted for 11%, the Northern Cape for 10% and the North West and Mpumalanga for 5% of cases each, while Limpopo accounted for 2% of new cases.

The NICD said the total number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday (989) was lower than the tally recorded on Wednesday (1 149). In the past 24 hours, the NICD reported 113 new hospital admissions. According to the Health Department’s vaccines dashboard, as of 5pm on Thursday, a total of 212 162 vaccines had been administered.