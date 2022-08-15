SA records fourth monkeypox case after Western Cape man returns from Spain

Pretoria - Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has revealed that South Africa has recorded its fourth Monkeypox case.
Phaahla made the announcement on Monday saying a 28-year-old man from Western Cape, was identified through laboratory testing
“The patient has a travel history to Spain and returned to South Africa on the second week of August 2022.
The department said a PCR test was performed in a private pathology laboratory, and the samples were submitted to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for sequencing analysis.
“Public health response measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including contact tracing have been instituted.”
This is the second case reported in the Western Cape, the other two were from Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.
The department said the patients on the previously reported cases have since completed self-isolation and monitoring period without reporting any further symptoms and health complications.
They are all males aged 30, 32, and 42 years.
On Friday, Phaahla is expected to provide more details on the government`s response to monkeypox.
IOL