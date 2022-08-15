SA records fourth monkeypox case after Western Cape man returns from Spain

Phaahla made the announcement on Monday saying a 28-year-old man from Western Cape, was identified through laboratory testing

Pretoria - Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has revealed that South Africa has recorded its fourth Monkeypox case.

“The patient has a travel history to Spain and returned to South Africa on the second week of August 2022.

The department said a PCR test was performed in a private pathology laboratory, and the samples were submitted to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for sequencing analysis.

“Public health response measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including contact tracing have been instituted.”