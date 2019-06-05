CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service has advised that another cold front will pass over Cape Town on Wednesday night with heavy downpours that could lead to more localised flooding, especially in areas where flooding has already occurred. Following heavy downpours from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management officials said some assessments in Khayelitsha, Langa, Gugulethu, Imizamo Yethu and Mitchell’s Plain were completed by Wednesday afternoon and no residents needed to be evacuated.

“However, the ground around the informal structures require milled sand and the dwellings need plastic sheeting to waterproof the roofs. The Roads, Infrastructure and Management department is still busy clearing stormwater systems in the affected areas of Gugulethu and Mitchells Plain," City’s Disaster Risk Management said.

“In Imizamo Yethu, a tree was uprooted and fell on two informal dwellings. The Recreation and Parks Department has been requested to remove the tree.”

The disaster operations centre was still receiving calls from the public due to last night’s flooding and these assessments would be done during the course of Wednesday.

“No roadways were closed due to last night’s flooding. Mopping up operations will continue. The public is reminded to please call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre in the event of an emergency,” the City said.

