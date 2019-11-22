JOHANNESBURG – SA Airways (SAA) will resume normal operations from the weekend after unions finally agreed to a 5.9% wage increase following a long-week strike and protracted negotiations at the airline.
Thousands of workers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers Union of SA (Numsa) and SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) downed tools at SAA last week Friday.
They were demanding eight percent salary increases across the board, insourcing of workers and job security for at least three years.
The airline had cancelled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday, saying the stoppage is costing R50 million a day and jeopardising its talks with lenders.
SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said following the agreement, the airline will operate a near normal service as from Saturday and full schedule operations will start on Sunday.