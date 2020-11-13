SABC drops Phiwe Nozewu for rejoicing at EFF members being assaulted at Brackenfell High

Johannesburg - The SABC’s Umhlobo Wenene FM has suspended breakfast show host Phiwe “Pastor The DJ” Nozewu after he laughed at EFF members being assaulted outside Brackenfell High School this week. Earlier this week, a group of EFF members descended on the Cape Town school after a widely reported matric dance ball that was attended only by white pupils, their parents and teachers. The party has been calling for teachers who were at the event to be suspended. But Nozewu took to Twitter to laugh at the events that played out outside the school when several parents and members of the Brackenfell community “defended the school” by blocking the EFF members from their planned picket. “Man of the match goes to Kobus,” tweeted a laughing Nozewu, attaching a picture of one of the community members who had led the assault charge on the red berets.

On Thursday, the EFF in a statement called for Nozewu to be suspended and the SABC acted.

The public broadcaster said the media personality had brought the organisation into disrepute.

“The SABC can confirm that Mr Phiwe Nozewu is unscheduled on Umhlobo Wenene FM by the station’s management following his public utterances on Twitter in relation to a violent incident which took place in Cape Town.

“The SABC views this matter in a serious light and has therefore unscheduled Mr Nozewu until further notice for bringing the organisation into disrepute,” the SABC said.

In calling for Nozewu’s suspension, the EFF said the media personality had brought the public broadcaster into disrepute and said his utterances were an endorsement of public violence and a breach of the constitutional right to protest.

They also accused of him supporting the assault of women after some videos showed a female EFF member being assaulted with a baseball bat.

“The EFF calls for the removal of SABC radio host Phiwe Nozewu for his self-hating comments which endorsed public violence and the assault of a black woman outside of Brackenfell High School,” said EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo.

On Thursday, before the news of his suspension was confirmed, Nozewu posted an apology to the party and his fans.

“I have decided to acknowledge negligence and insensitivity to the matter from my side. Racism is a sensitive issue and my comments were misplaced.

“No malicious harm was intended and I hope this apology finds resonance to those affected and offended. It has been an eye opener for me,” he said in his apology.