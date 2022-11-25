Saccawu vows to continue with Makro strike as the protest gets violent on Black Friday

Cape Town – Labour union Saccawu, representing workers from the retail giant Makro, has vowed to intensify strike action as it claims that there hasn’t been any agreement reached between the parties. The union and its members embarked on a nationwide strike that turned violent in places like Germiston, leaving one person critically injured.

As reported by IOL, the union is currently demanding an across-the-board pay increase of 12%, an increase in sales commissions from 10% to 20%, a R100 uniform allowance, as well as a 13th cheque for all workers next month. Saccawu’s head of media and research, Sithembele Tshwete, said their nationwide strike was still on and they weren’t planning to back down. Although it was not the intention, the strike ended up being violent. “We have tried to negotiate with the company and come up with a reasonable solution, but the company is not willing to further engage with us as the union. That is the reason why we concluded that we would intensify strike action,” Tshwete said.

He further condemned violence that took place in some of the places where Saccawu members were demonstrating. Twenty people were hurt with one being critically injured. The member was sent to hospital, because the union members were shot with rubber bullets and stun-grenades by police. “We are condemning this issue of violence, because the state and the company are bringing violence to peaceful industrial (disputes).

"Over the years, whenever we are embarking on a strike, we have conducted ourselves in very peaceful and disciplined manner. For example when we started with these demonstrations, we conducted ourselves within the perimeters of the law," he said.