Sakeliga welcomes lifting of ban on sale of hot food

Cape Town - Business organisation Sakeliga has welcomed the concessions made by government on the sale and delivery of hot, cooked food contained in the draft framework for the new five-level lockdown system released by government on Saturday, and intended to restart the economy and, at the same time, curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the draft framework for level four lockdown restrictions, the sale of hot, cooked food will be allowed, but only for home delivery; President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that South Africa would move to level four as of May 1, when the current five-week level five lockdown, started on March 27, is lifted.

"The relaxation of unlawful, harmful, and unenforceable rules pertaining to food and food delivery will do much to improve access to food and employment for the public," Sakeliga said in a statement on Saturday.

Despite some welcome developments, however, Sakeliga believed that the proposed new regulations still represented "regulatory overkill".

"South Africa is on the brink of economic and humanitarian disaster and no amount of stimulus can replace a re-opening of the economy, subject to risk limitations rather than sectoral and product prohibitions.