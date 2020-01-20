Cape Town - A lesbian couple has asked the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate a wedding venue that has refused to host their ceremony.
Sasha-Lee Heekes and fiancée Megan Watling wanted to celebrate their marriage at Beloftebos in April 2021 but the owners refused on the grounds of Christianity not allowing same sex marriage.
Beloftebos in Stanford is standing by their religious convictions stating: “Everyone has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion.”
Heekes said that Beloftebos referred them to a statement, regarding an incident in 2017, when the farm faced public backlash for refusing to host the same-sex wedding of an American couple.
At the time, the owners sought legal advice and their statement argues that their decision to not host same-sex weddings based on their religious convictions did not automatically amount to unfair discrimination, and that no court has found this to be the case.