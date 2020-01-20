Same-sex couple calls for SAHRC intervention after venue refuses to host wedding









Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes have asked the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate a wedding venue that has refused to host their ceremony. Cape Town - A lesbian couple has asked the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate a wedding venue that has refused to host their ceremony. Sasha-Lee Heekes and fiancée Megan Watling wanted to celebrate their marriage at Beloftebos in April 2021 but the owners refused on the grounds of Christianity not allowing same sex marriage. Beloftebos in Stanford is standing by their religious convictions stating: “Everyone has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion.” Heekes said that Beloftebos referred them to a statement, regarding an incident in 2017, when the farm faced public backlash for refusing to host the same-sex wedding of an American couple. At the time, the owners sought legal advice and their statement argues that their decision to not host same-sex weddings based on their religious convictions did not automatically amount to unfair discrimination, and that no court has found this to be the case.

Beloftebos response after refusing to host the ceremony.

But the couple, aged 24 and 25 respectively, is not taking it lying down.

Watling confirmed she would take Beloftebos to the SAHRC as they “deserved to be treated with respect”.

“At first I cried, but then I was overwhelmed with anger. How, in 2020, is this still a reality?

“Same-sex marriage has been legal in South Africa since 2006, yet people still believe that they can justify hate and bigotry and quote a God that I don’t believe would stand for said hate and bigotry,” she posted.

“We have lodged a formal complaint with the SAHRC.”

On the Beloftebos website, its owners say: “While the venue is available to people of all races, our biblical conviction is that marriage is reserved for a lifelong commitment between one man and one woman.”

Daily Voice