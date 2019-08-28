The SANDF has named Staff Sergeant Michael Mawande Njomane, 41, as the soldier whose body was found in the boot of a state vehicle near Blue Downs. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Tuesday has released the identity of one of its soldiers whose body was found in the boot of a state vehicle along Silversands Road near Blue Downs in Cape Town on Sunday. "The deceased soldier has been positively identified as 41-year-old Staff Sergeant Michael Mawande Njomane from Ngquthura village in the Eastern Cape," the SANDF said in a statement.

The officer’s severely burnt body was discovered along Silversands Road near Blue Downs in the boot of his state vehicle. The gruesome discovery was made after the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services from Mfuleni and Kuils River stations were called to the scene to put out a fire.

Theodore Loggenberg was arrested shortly after the discovery of the vehicle and charged with murder, kidnapping and hijacking, and is expected to appear at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said that while the motive behind the murder was yet to the established, the officer had been missing since August 16.

The SANDF said it was saddened by the death of the soldier. It said after consultation with the family, a memorial service would take place on Thursday at Liberty Building in Madiba Street, Pretoria.

The funeral service for the soldier will be held at Ngquthura village in Ngcobo near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The late Staff Sergeant Njomane is survived by his wife and four children.

African News Agency/ANA and Weekend Argus