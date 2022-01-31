SANDF: Report of naval gun fired at mountain range ‘unsubstantiated and baseless’

Cape Town - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has rubbished reports of a naval cannon gun being fired at a mountain range in Simon’s Town at the weekend. The Weekend Argus reported that the South African Navy was attempting to conceal a training exercise which went wrong with the cannon gun fire narrowly missing homes.

The publication reported that the incident took place on Friday and the gun was fired from a corvette at the navy dockyard. High ranking officials sources within the area had reportedly confirmed the, ‘freak-accident’. Sources also told the publication that the navy was allegedly trying to hide the mishap and had not called in any emergency services to the scene to ensure all was well. However, the SANDF has hit back stating that the report published on Saturday was unsubstantiated and baseless, and dismissed it, ‘with the contempt it deserves’.

