Johannesburg - A 20-year-old Western Cape man allegedly seen on national television wearing an item of the uniform of the armed forces of the Republic of South Africa without authorisation has been arrested.
The arrested person was released on a warning and will appear before the Bellville Magistrate Court on Thursday.
"The SANDF uniforms and related items are registered for use solely by regular force, reserve force and honorary members of the SANDF in execution of their duties as stipulated in the SA constitution and civilians/non-members of the country’s military are prohibited by law to wear such uniforms," warned the SANDF in a statement on Wednesday.
African News Agency (ANA)