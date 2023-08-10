Santaco declines City of Cape Town’s meeting request to end taxi strike

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Thursday declined a meeting request by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to discuss the ongoing violent taxi protest. Santaco said it was seeking an immediate solution to operate temporarily, while discussions around the issue of impoundments continue.

“We decline the invitation as the proposed agenda pointed to the agenda of the coming Task Team meetings. “This while we are seeking immediate solutions to allow us to operate, ie moratorium on impoundments while discussions around the real issue - unfair impoundments, could continue,” Santaco said. This came after Mayor Hill-Lewis sent out a request to meet. Hill-Lewis said they hoped to meet for a constructive engagement that would bring an end to the strike.

“Following 48 hours without incident in Cape Town, and a peaceful morning traffic peak today, Premier Winde and I have invited Santaco for a discussion at 12pm. “We hope they will engage constructively to end the strike,” Hill-Lewis said. Hill-Lewis said the City continued to provide protection for buses and will also start providing escorts for food delivery trucks for shops to be restocked. This decision came after Hill-Lewis met with chief executives from retail stores across Cape Town.

Despite the mayor saying 48 hours had passed without an incident, motorists were urged to proceed with caution when travelling in Dunoon and Langa, IOL reported on Thursday morning. This came after debris was thrown on the motorway at Jakes Gerwel at N2 direction towards Epping. Highway routes are reportedly clear and have been without any obstructions.

Meanwhile, regular taxi routes have been suspended, until authorities and Santaco come to an agreement. Santaco launched the stay away last week Thursday and said it may last for seven days. A week has gone by and the strike continues, and Santaco says it is in no hurry, as they will not return to operation without an interdict against the impounding of their vehicles. This was said by Western Cape Santaco first deputy chairperson Nceba Enge, during a Newzroom Afrika interview.