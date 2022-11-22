Santaco says minibus taxis will be back on Cape roads on Wednesday

Cape Town - The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape says all taxi operations will resume on Wednesday following a two-day strike that has left commuters stranded. This announcement by Santaco comes after the strike has resulted in City of Cape Town deploying a law-enforcement team after three buses were torched on Monday morning.

The two-day violent strike was a result of Western Cape Government decision to cancel its Blue Dot Taxi Project despite meetings with the provincial government to try to prevent the strike action. Santaco remained adamant about pushing ahead with the strike. In a brief media release, Santaco apologised for the inconvenience the two day strike caused and ensured that operations would resume effectively on Wednesday.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during the course of the stay-away action. We recognise each and every commuter who has supported this call to action and extend our sincerest and thank all of you,” Santaco added. Meanwhile, Santaco Western Cape first deputy chairperson, Nceba Enge, speaking to Newzroom Afrika denied that members of the taxi industry in Cape Town were involved in Tuesday’s violence and intimidation directed towards commuters and private transportation. He said members of the taxi association were not involved and most of them were at home.

He added that the reported violence might have been a result of a third force acting as taxi drivers to taint the image over their members. The denial comes despite three men with strong links to the taxi industry being arrested, allegedly with 13 petrol bombs in Delft. They were arrested on Monday by members of the Western Cape Flying Squad who were strategically deployed as the taxi industry embarked on a two-day strike across the province.

