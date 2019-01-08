The ANC in the Western Cape commended SAPS after suspects were arrested in connection with two serious crimes committed in Cape Town. File picture: Skyler Reid

Cape Town - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Tuesday commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) after suspects were arrested in connection with two serious crimes committed in Cape Town. An alleged paedophile was arrested for allegedly molesting boys in the Ottery-Grassy Park area. Another two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in their home in Ottery. The bodies of Rugaya and Riedewaan Addinall, both 82, were found in their flat on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, ANC regional executive member for safety and security Hanif Loonat said the party and community played a significant role in the arrest of a man who is alleged to have molested boys in the Ottery-Grassy Park area.

He said: “We have had enough of drugs, femicide and gender-based violence in our province. Children and women bear the brunt of these deeds. This man is due to appear in court next week. We want to appeal to the community to turn up at court and demand that he is denied bail.”

Loonat also applauded SAPS for quickly taking into custody two suspects in connection with the murder of the elderly couple.

“Again the community helped police with these arrests. We’re proud of them."

African News Agency (ANA)