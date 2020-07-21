SAPS re-enlisting squeaky-clean former cops to boost crime-fighting capacity

Pretoria – The South African Police Service on Tuesday said it is re-enlisting trained and skilled police officers who left the SAPS “honourably” in the ranks of constable, sergeant and warrant officer, in a bid to boost its law enforcement capacity. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the recruitment of former police officers forms part of the police service’s commitment to improving the staffing levels, to enable the organisation to fulfil its Constitutional mandate of fighting crime and keeping people safe. “The organisation (SAPS) is losing members due to various reasons, including retirement, and human resource management has to continue with other means of recruitment, hence the re-enlistment of former members,” said Muridili. She said the successful candidates will be posted where there is a shortage, including specialised units such as the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit and the Public Order Policing unit as well as newly established units such as the taxi violence unit, cold case investigation and the murder and robbery unit. “The SAPS therefore appeals to former police officers who left the service with a clean record, had been appointed as members in the organisation in terms of the South African Police Service Act 68 of 1995, serving on the rank of constable, sergeant and warrant officer,” said Muridili.

The SAPS said the prospective candidates must meet the following requirements:

Have successfully completed basic police training and relevant functional police training courses, where applicable

Have a good disciplinary and attendance record during their former employment in the SAPS

Be in possession of at least a Grade 12 (senior certificate) or higher qualification

Have a valid light motor vehicle licence (code B)

Submit himself or herself to a medical examination as determined by the national commissioner of police

Undergo a psychological assessment as determined by the national commissioner and be found to comply with the profile of a police official

Not have any tattoo marks of which will be visible when wearing a uniform and not be irreconcilable with the objectives of the SAPS

Have no previous criminal convictions and/or pending criminal, disciplinary cases and such person shall allow his or her fingerprints to be taken and allow background enquiries to be made

Not have been declared unfit to possess a firearm

Be prepared to be deployed based on the needs of the SAPS which may include having to relocate at one’s own expense and/or to accept a post away from one’s current place of residence that could result in reasonable travelling

Not be involved in any business or activity that will be in conflict of interest with the integrity of the SAPS

Be willing to undergo a refresher course or any other training as determined by the national commissioner of police.

The SAPS said applications from former members who have left under any of the following circumstances will not be considered for re-enlistment:

Members who have reached retirement age (early retirement, or compulsory retirement age)

Members who have been dishonourably discharged or dismissed

Members who have left SAPS pending the completion of a disciplinary inquiry and/or criminal proceedings

Members who have left SAPS due to severance package, ill health or retirement as a result of a medical boarding

Members who left the SAPS more than 10 years ago.

The official application forms can be obtained from the SAPS website.

Muridili said the closing date for applications is July 31.

African News Agency/ANA