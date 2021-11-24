SAPS’ sniffer dog Snoekie makes R800k mandrax bust

CAPE TOWN - A 51-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Thursday in connection with the seizure of 20 000 mandrax tablets worth R800 000 that were en route to Cape Town. Police management in the Western Cape has commended members of the Breede River K9 Unit, especially its sniffer dog Snoekie.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut, on Tuesday officers reacted to intelligence received that a white Mercedes Benz Vito van was headed in the direction of Cape Town with drugs, ostensibly for sale during the holiday season. Snoeki reacted positively to drugs hidden in a vehicle’s compartment. Photo: SAPS “The target vehicle was stopped and searched by Snoekie, the sniffer dog, and his handler. “The dog reacted positively to drugs in a sealed compartment which then led to the discovery of 20 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R800 000.

“A 51-year-old man from Welgelegen was arrested and is expected to make a court appearance in Worcester once he has been charged with dealing in drugs,” Traut said. In an unrelated incident in Manenberg on the Cape Flats, members attached to the Manenberg SAPS Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 28-year-old man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm without a serial number. According to Traut, the suspect was arrested in Greatfish Avenue.