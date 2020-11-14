SA’s Covid-19 cases hit 749 182 as health dept warns of risk to diabetics

Cape Town – South Africa has recorded 2 237 new Covid-19 case and 53 more deaths, the Department of Health confirmed on Saturday. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 749 182, and the death toll at 20 206. The country’s recovery rate remains stable at 92,5 percent. CASE DATA BY PROVINCE Gauteng still has the largest number of confirmed cases - 23 1479 - while Limpopo has recorded the lowest number of cases (18 170).

DEATHS AND RECOVERIES

Of the 53 deaths recorded on Saturday, 19 reportedly occurred in the last 48 hours, 8 occured in the Eastern Cape, 3 in the Free State,1 in KwaZulu Natal and 7 in the Western Cape, the department said.

To date, 693 261 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

People with uncontrolled diabetes at higher Covid-19 risk

People with uncontrolled diabetes are at a higher risk of being hit hard by Covid-19, the health department cautioned on World Diabetes Day.

In a statement released on Friday, the department said that the risk included dying from the virus.

“Diabetes has been associated with increased Covid-19 mortality in South Africa. The prevention and control of diabetes requires commitment and responsibility now than before to minimise the risk of getting very sick from Covid-19,” the department said.

“All people living with diabetes should not only follow all of the universal precautions needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but also ensure that they carefully monitor their blood sugar, as well as maintaining the healthy habits (which include taking of medicines as prescribed, eating healthy, weight control and physical activity) that help keep diabetes under control.”

World Diabetes Day is commemorated on November 14 to highlight the impact diabetes has on the quality of life of those suffering from this condition, and to promote access to diabetes prevention and control services.

The theme for 2020 is: “The Nurse and Diabetes” – aimed at recognising the important role played by nurses in the prevention and control of diabetes.

Diabetes is a life-long disease that causes blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, lower limb amputation and even premature death. Complications can be avoided or delayed with medication, a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and regular screening.

The department said that regular screening and knowledge about the early warning signs of diabetes could contribute to the effective management of the condition.

“On average it takes seven years for a person to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, as symptoms can be mild and as a result, about 30 percent of people with Type 2 diabetes will already have developed complications by the time they are diagnosed. Thus, optimal management outcomes are dependent on screening, early diagnosis, prompt holistic treatment and control,” it said.

Diabetes can be effectively managed, the department said, through continuing with healthy lifestyle choices and taking medications or insulin consistently and on time.

“It is also important to stay active even during lockdown period with regular monitoring of blood sugar levels according to the health care provider’s advice,” the department said.

“This will help you identify spikes or trends that suggest your diabetes may be getting out of control. Pandemic or not, regularly checking in with your healthcare provider is essential.”

African News Agency (ANA)