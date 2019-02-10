The family of former SA’s Got Talent winner James Bhemgee is living in fear after the murder of his sister, three weeks after his son was gunned down. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - The family of former SA’s Got Talent winner James Bhemgee is living in fear following the murder of his sister, three weeks after his son was gunned down.

South African audiences fell in love with Bhemgee’s voice and story, a street sweeper from Mitchells Plain with the voice of an angel, which resulted in him being crowned the winner of 2010’s SA’s Got Talent. But on Saturday Bhemgee’s world went dark after he received news of his sister’s death.

The murder occurred before 6am at the family home in Inkblom Street in Kalksteenfontein, Bishop Lavis.

Cynthia Oosthuizen, 54, was shot when armed men opened fire from outside the house.

She was shot in the head while trying to unlock the door.

Three weeks prior Bhemgee’s son Nigel Godongo was also killed in the area, allegedly by a gang.

Bhemgee was traumatised by the killings.

“This is a terrible thing to have happened, I trust justice will prevail and that people will see that there is no sense in (seeking) revenge,” he said.

“My sister was a good person, who liked helping other people and being involved in the community. But with everything that is happening in the area right now, it is quite sad. We need the police to step up and not only make arrests but make sure those people stay in jail because today you kill someone and tomorrow you are out and doing it again and that is what makes Kalksteenfontein,” he said.

Oosthuizen’s sister Lauretta Seselie, 50, who was in the house at the time said her son was dropped off at home by her nephew, who later came into the house and reported seeing three men loitering outside.

“My sister then went to go and look and saw the three boys that she named and then suddenly gun shots went off and she fell on the ground after she was hit right through the head,” she explained.

“We held her as she lay there dying but even after seeing that I still can’t believe this has happened.

“Just a few minutes before that she made me coffee and we were talking and laughing and now she’s dead.”

Although family members are unclear on what could have led to the shooting, Nigel’s mother, Xoliswa Godongo believes a bitter gang rivalry in the area was to blame. Xoliswa said her son, a reformed gangster, was home for less than two months after serving 10 years and was determined to ensure peace in the area.

“I won’t pretend to know what they are fighting about because I’m not a gangster but this thing has been going on for years and years and it will not stop here, they’ll shoot us all and it will still go on and on,” she said.

“If I could take my remaining children away from this place, I would run and not look back because this is no way to live ”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the Anti-Gang Unit was investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. “Two men aged 23 and 36 years old were arrested and once charged, they will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court,” she said.

Weekend Argus