Johannesburg - Despite winning a number of awards and critics predicting that Inxeba (The Wound) had an 80 percent chance of being nominated for the 2018 Oscar Awards, the film did not make it on the Foreign Language Film nominee list for the 90th Academy Awards.

"We are disheartened but proud to have gotten this far and we have the South African public vote in cinemas tomorrow and we looking forward to see what South Africans think, whether we should have made it or not," producer Elias Ribeiro said following the live streaming of the nominations on Tuesday.

‘Inxeba’ is releasing in cinemas in South Africa on February 2.

‘Inxeba’ premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017. It tells the story of Xolani, a lonely factory worker, who joins the men of his community in the mountains of the Eastern Cape to initiate a group of teenage boys into manhood. When a defiant initiate from the city discovers Xolani’s best-kept secret, a closeted love affair, his entire existence begins to unravel.

Actor Niza Jay who plays the lead role of 'Kwanda' said, "The film has done and accomplished a lot and not being nominated doesn't take away from what it has achieved."

Read: SA animation studio scores Oscar nomination

"It's a story that if taken correctly could inspire important conversations in families and communities. Minorities live in bubbles and protect themselves are desperate for change and our films and stories need to reflect that."

Jay added that the film was a universal story which people from various backgrounds would be able to relate to.

African News Agency/ANA