SA’s oldest man Fredie Blom dies at 116

Cape Town - Fredie Blom, South Africa’s oldest man, has died at 116 years old.

The beloved grandfather died at his Delft home on Saturday morning after a short illness.

Earlier this week Oom Fredie’s family told the Daily Voice his advanced age had finally caught up with him after he stopped eating and was bedridden for two weeks.

In July, he was hospitalised for a day after having breathing problems.

Fredie was born in Adelaide in the Eastern Cape and worked as a gardener until the ripe age of 106, when he still chopped wood in the bush.