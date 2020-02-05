File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned parents against withdrawing social grant payments for deceased infants. SASSA Mpumalanga spokesman Senzeni Ngubeni said some parents were failing to report the death of their infants to the home affairs department in order to continue drawing benefits on their behalf.

“This fraudulent act happens when the child passes away a few weeks or months after birth. Parents bury the child without informing home affairs,” he said.

"Parents are warned not to continue with fraudulent activities, profiting on the loss of a child. It is insensitive and also a criminal offence, which will lead to arrest and prosecution by law enforcement institutions."

