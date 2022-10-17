Satawu rejects Transnet’s latest 6% offer as costly strike enters week two

Cape Town – The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has rejected Transnet’s latest offer of a 6% wage increase. Satawu and United National Transport Union (Untu) are demanding a 13% wage increase for Transnet employees.

The crippling strike, which is reported to have already cost South Africa billions, is entering its second week. Speaking to eNCA, Satawu's deputy secretary general Anele Kiet said their members across the country have rejected the 6% proposal from the Commision for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) commissioners that was made to them on Friday. "After consultation with all the provinces, we were mandated to reject the offer. Our members are steadfast on double digits, anything or equal above the inflation rate and at this point we are waiting for Transnet to come back to us," Kiet said.

Kiet further commented on the reported position that Untu said their members are willing to accept the proposed 6% by the CCMA only if Transnet guarantees them job security. "Irrespective of any decision Untu makes, our members are standing firm that they want nothing below the inflation rate at this point in time, and there's no union that can accept an offer or an agreement that talks about retrenchment of workers,” he said. Amid the struggling economy and the impact of the strike, Kiet said they tried at all costs not to go on strike, but it was the only option as Transnet leadership was not prepared to offer employees a fair wage.

He said workers were dedicated and were fulfilling Transnet’s mandate. "We are steadfast on double digits that will put our members at ease to be able to afford and unfortunately we cannot end the strike at the detriment of our members," Kiet said [email protected]

