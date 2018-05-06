Commuters queing at Dunoon Taxi rank during the natiowide bus strike Photo: Cindy Waxa / ANA

Johannesburg - Bus commuters will have to find alternative transport until Wednesday when the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union will announce whether striking drivers have accepted an improved salary offer.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabele said the union will consult workers on Monday.

"We hoping maybe by Wednesday will have an idea of what's happening."

Read: Unions debating new offer to end #BusStrike

#BusStrike keeps MyCiTi out of service

The bargaining council and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) had proposed an offer of 8.75 percent for the first year and 8.25 percent for the second.

They had suggested it be backdated to 1 April.

It's been almost a month since drivers slammed the brakes on bus services.

Initially, workers were demanding a 12 percent wage hike and then dropped it to 9 percent.

Employers were previously holding firm on their offer of an 8 percent increase in the first year and 8.5 percent in the second year.

African News Agency/ANA