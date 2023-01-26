Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s energy directorate said it has been made aware of scammers selling fraudulent prepaid electricity units online. It has urged residents to be vigilant if approached with such an offer and advised residents to only buy prepaid electricity from an approved list of vendors.

Mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen said the fraudulent tokens would not be accepted by the prepaid meters. “The City is aware of scammers who are attempting to sell electricity prepaid tokens at a discounted rate. Scammers are using discounted unit prices to lure victims. Picture: CoCT “It should be noted that any units bought in this manner will not be accepted by City prepaid electricity meters and customers will lose the money paid.

“Residents are encouraged to only purchase units from reputable vendors and are reminded that they may find vendors by making use of the City’s load-shedding app or by visiting the City’s website. The City’s app can be downloaded for Apple and Android devices,” Van Reenen said. She urged residents not to waste their money by buying electricity units from a scammer. The City of Cape Town would not give refunds and residents were reminded that if a deal seemed too good to be true, it probably was.

Van Reenen said: “If residents are struggling financially, they are reminded that they can reduce their household electricity bills by using less. “To a large extent, the power to reduce costs and usage is truly in their hands. “The City also has help available for registered indigent people and pensioners,” she said.

“Residents are encouraged to reach out to the City to see if they qualify for assistance.” Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour to the City’s fraud hotline at 0800 323 130 or to the SAPS. [email protected]